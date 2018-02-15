Hearing tonight on closing Newton Falls Elementary School

People living in Newton Falls can learn more tonight about the possibility of shutting down one of the district's school buildings.

A public meeting will be held to discuss closing the Elementary School next school year.

According to school officials, the shutdown is being considered because of financial considerations and a drop in enrollment.

If the plan is adopted, students in kindergarten through fifth grade would attend classes in the Middle School.

Grades six through 12 would go to the Junior High/High School.

The meeting, which is open to the public is scheduled for 6 pm tonight at the High School Auditorium.