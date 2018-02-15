Feds say man dealt heroin near Youngstown school - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Feds say man dealt heroin near Youngstown school

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Federal investigators are accusing a man of dealing heroin near a Youngstown school.

A 9-count federal indictment has been unsealed charging James E. Ward with distributing heroin within 1000 feet of a school.

According to the indictment, Ward sold heroin from his Jackson Street home near the Youngstown Academy of Excellence.

The school is located on the corner of Rigby and South Jackson Streets.

Investigators say they believe Ward was dealing the drugs between October 12, 2016, and January 20, 2017.

The indictment says Ward would bring the customer's money to his supplier in the home, then come back out with the heroin.

Using confidential informants and undercover drug purchases, federal agents obtained the indictment earlier this month.

