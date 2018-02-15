Driver: Dog crossing I-680 causes chain reaction crash - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Driver: Dog crossing I-680 causes chain reaction crash

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

If you were one of the drivers wondering why traffic was backed up along part of Interstate 680 in Youngstown Thursday morning, here's why.

Police say a chain reaction crash involving three vehicles in the area of I-680 and 7-11 snarled traffic and sent one person to the hospital.

One driver told officers that they put on the brakes to avoid hitting a dog that was crossing the highway.

That car was rear-ended by another car, which in turn was struck from behind by a third car.

The driver of the car that was sandwiched between the two other cars was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

