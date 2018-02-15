Driver: Dog crossing I-680 causes chain reaction crash

If you were one of the drivers wondering why traffic was backed up along part of Interstate 680 in Youngstown Thursday morning, here's why.

Police say a chain reaction crash involving three vehicles in the area of I-680 and 7-11 snarled traffic and sent one person to the hospital.

One driver told officers that they put on the brakes to avoid hitting a dog that was crossing the highway.

That car was rear-ended by another car, which in turn was struck from behind by a third car.

The driver of the car that was sandwiched between the two other cars was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.