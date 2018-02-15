Driver: Dog crossing I-680 causes chain reaction crash

Critics wary as Google's Chrome preps an ad-blocking crackdown.More >>
Members of the public may be getting less information about the upcoming trial of a woman brought back from Brazil to face charges that she murdered her husband at their Newton Falls home more than ten years ago.More >>
Federal investigators are accusing a man of dealing heroin near a Youngstown school.More >>
A Boardman woman sent to prison for leaving her 11-year-old son alone duct taped to a chair in a basement will be released from prison soon.More >>
A Philadelphia man who referred to himself as "dirty old Santa" is going to prison after arranging online to meet a 14-year-old girl who turned out to an undercover police officer.More >>
The family of a man killed when his vehicle was struck by a car fleeing police has filed a lawsuit against the officers involved, claiming they took part in an illegal chase.More >>
Six guards and a former guard at a Pennsylvania jail have been arrested on charges they sexually abused inmates.More >>
Authorities say an Ohio kindergartener found a gun in his backpack accidentally left there by his father and no charges will be filed.More >>
Authorities say speeds hit 100 mph during a police pursuit of a stolen school bus in southwest Ohio.More >>
Portage County Sheriff David W. Doak said a recent phone scam is targeting the citizens of Portage County.More >>
A Pennsylvania mayor has lashed out against the city's first homicide of the year in a Facebook rant, saying whoever is responsible is "going straight to hell."More >>
A judge plans to consider bond for a man accused of providing the gun used in the fatal shooting of two Ohio police officers.More >>
A registered sex offender has been convicted of raping and killing a 14-year-old Ohio girl and could face the death penalty.More >>
