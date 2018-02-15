Youngstown police searching for Cashland robbery suspects

Youngstown police are currently searching for two suspects believed to be involved in a robbery.

Police tell 21 News crews on the scene that sometime around 11 a.m. three suspects were able to rob the Cashland building on the 1100 block on East Midlothian.

Officers say one of the suspects was apprehended and is already being questioned. However, two others were able to get away.

Youngstown police say they are currently searching the nearby area for the suspects.

Officers do not know at this time how much money the suspects may have taken from Cashland, which is check cashing and payday loan institution.

It's unclear yet whether any weapons were involved.

Police have not yet been able to provide descriptions for the two suspects who are on the loose.

