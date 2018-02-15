After The Rain, A Brief Cold Shot

Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm's Forecast

A rainy Thursday night will be followed by a brief, not notable shot of colder air. Temperatures will continue to fall Friday and gusty breezes will create wind chill values in the teens as early as the first half of the afternoon. Air temperatures will end up in the upper teens by late Friday night.

The Valley will be grazed by a weak, fast-moving storm late Saturday into Saturday night. A little snow can fall but impacts will be minimal. There is a higher chance for accumulating snow toward central Pennsylvania. Sunshine is set to return on Sunday.

We expect a very mild start to next week. Highs will be in the mid 60s by Tuesday although there will be a few chances for rain.