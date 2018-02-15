Columbus murder suspect faces death penalty for slaying of Warren native

A man with a violent history of rape and murder convictions has been indicted on allegations that he killed a Warren native living in Columbus.

Fifty-three-year-old Anthony Pardon was indicted by a Franklin County Grand Jury on Thursday on charges of aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, kidnapping, and rape.

If convicted, Pardon faces the death penalty.

Pardon was arrested Monday in the Linden neighborhood without incident for the death of 24-year-old Rachael Anderson.

The body of Anderson was found in her Allegheny Avenue apartment after she was reported missing by co-workers concerned because she did not arrive at work last week at the Shaw Davis Funeral Home.

According to the Columbus Division of Police Sergeant Stan Latta, several of Anderson's credit cards were being used after her death. Latta said agents were able to track their use to a person who was interviewed extensively.

That person then pointed them in the direction of Pardon.

Sgt. Latta also said that DNA evidence found inside Anderson's apartment came back as a positive match to Pardon, who was in the crime database due to previous convictions.

According to court records, Pardon pleaded guilty in 1982 to charges of aggravated robbery, attempted murder, aggravated assault, and rape.

The Georgia Supreme Court says Pardon moved to Georgia around 2006-2007 and applied for a maintenance position using a false name. According to that Appeals Court ruling, Pardon proceeded to move back to Ohio at that point.

During a news conference earlier this week, Sgt. Latta said that Pardon was not registered as a sex offender at the time of Anderson's death.

At th time, Sgt. Latta said the investigation is still ongoing and at this time they will not be releasing information on whether Anderson was sexually assaulted. However, the newly increased charges do include one count of rape.

Sergeant Latta would not answer questions about reports of torture, however, he did say Anderson's death was "violent".

Officials said that Pardon lives a short distance from Anderson's apartment, and made contact at some point. However, police said they are still trying to determine whether Pardon was specifically "scoping Anderson out".

During the news conference Sgt. Latta revealed information about the timeline of the investigation.

According to officials, Anderson was last heard from during a phone call around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 28th.

Sgt. Latta would not say how Pardon gained entry into Anderson's apartment, however, he did say that they believe there was a window of time from after 9:30 pm until the next morning during which Pardon was in Anderson's apartment.

Latta says the following morning, coworkers of Anderson called police because she had not shown up to work.

Police say a co-worker and a police officer walked through Anderson's apartment at that time but did not find any signs of a struggle. Sgt. Latta said that the officer blew out a candle that had been left burning.

Several hours later, according to Sgt. Latta, a family member flagged down the same officer outside of Anderso's apartment because she still had not responded to attempts to contact her.

Sgt. Latta said that at that point, Anderson was found inside the closet.

Although the coroner is still waiting for the final toxicology and autopsy reports, police have told 21 News that the preliminary investigation indicates that Anderson's death was suffocation.

Police say at this point they believe that Pardon was acting alone.

Given Pardon's past conviction, Sgt. Latta said they have not been able to link Pardon to any other crimes, but they are looking into the possibility.

Anderson was a graduate of Warren City Schools.

Youngstown State University also said Anderson attended the university for a while and was placed on the Dean's List in 2015.