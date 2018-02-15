Cortland man wins Greenwood Chevrolet Cruze or Cash Giveaway

A Cortland man was the lucky winner of the Greenwood Chevrolet Cruze or Cash Giveaway on Thursday.

John Urchek chose to take the check, telling 21 News he just bought a car and would rather spend the money on a new roof or deck for his home.

The giveaway was started to reward a donor who gave to either the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley or the United Way of Trumbull County during 2017.

The ten finalists were made up of five donors from each of the United Ways who donated $260 or more to the organization.

They were each given a key to attempt to start the Lordstown built 2017 Chevrolet Cruze. If the Cruze started, they were the winner.

Urchek's key started the car, and he was dubbed the winner of the giveaway.

He chose to take the check, but only took $14,000 out of his $15,000 home with him -- giving the missing $1,000 back to the United Way.

"The United Way is a very good foundation to give to," he said. "They're people that are very concerned and help those of all ages in sickness or in health. I was the one that got the car, or the check, but I want everyone to continue giving. I want them all to have a wonderful year, which will be much [easier] if you donate."