Newton Falls could close elementary school building

Parents and students in the Newton Falls School District are concerned about possible plans to shut down the elementary school building. Students would be moved into other existing buildings.

Superintendent Paul Woodard told 21 News the district is facing a large deficit. "By doing this, we can save between $350,000 to $450,000 in the cuts we would be making."

Newtown Falls School District lost 77 students over the course of a year. "That's $430,000. That's a lot of the budget for a small school like ours," stated Woodard.

Parents shared their concerns at the school board meeting Thursday night.

"I don't know about the younger kids being put with the older kids and how that is going to affect them," stated Renee Shaffer, mother of two in the district. "I don't know how peer pressure is going to play in. It's unnerving."

If the deficit continues to worsen, Woodard told 21 News they will have to consider cuts to the staff.

The school board will be voting on a decision in the coming weeks.