High water in some areas of the Valley

Drivers should be a little more cautious in the Valley because of scattered flooding on area roads, especially areas that have been prone to flooding in the past.

A combination of overnight rain and melting snow has caused some streams and ditches to overflow.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is placing barricades along a flooded stretch of State Route 165 between Route 46 and Route 62 in Green Township.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says there is about one foot of water on Western Reserve Road near the Ohio Turnpike in Canfield.

In Columbiana County, Troopers the Madison Township Road Department has closed several flooded roads.

In heavy rain, the tires can lose all contact with the road at high speeds. Bald or almost bald tires lose contact at much lower speeds. In that case, a slight change of direction or a gust of wind could throw your car into a skid.

The best way to keep from hydroplaning is to be sure that your tires are in good condition and that you keep your speed down.

A flood watch is in effect for Columbiana County.

There are flood warnings for Trumbull and Lawrence Counties.