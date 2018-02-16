Warren mom charged after crash with children in S-U-V

A Warren woman faces charges after police say she was drunk when her S-U-V full of children pulled into the path of another S-U-V, causing a crash.

Police say 32-year-old Diane Rozier was also driving without a license when her Chevy Equinox pulled into in front of an oncoming Trailblazer along Youngstown Road near the Pit Stop gas station Thursday night.

Officers say the woman driving the Trailblazer was grimacing with pain and was taken to St. Joseph Hospital.

Neither Rozier, nor any of the five children ranging in age from two to fifteen years old were injured.

Police say Rozier gave them a false name. It wasn't until officers checked records with Trumbull County 9-1-1 before learning her true identity.

Officers also learned that Rozier had a suspended driver's license and warrants for her arrest.

According to court records, Rozier's blood alcohol level was more than .17 percent, which is more than twice the legal limit in which a driver is considered to be drunk in Ohio.

The police report says that Rozier told officers that she had two drinks about an hour before the crash.

Rozier is being held in the Trumbull County Jail.

She was scheduled for a video arraignment in Warren Municipal Court Friday afternoon on charges of driving under the influence, driving without a license, failure to yield the right of way, falsification and child endangering.