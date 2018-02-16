Toddler dropped from second-story of burning Youngstown home

Toddler dropped from second-story window after flames erupt in Youngstown home

Youngstown firefighters say seven children were home alone when a fire began that left at least two of the injured.

According to officials on the scene, a fire broke out at the home on the 500 block of Harmon Avenue around 1:30 p.m.

Fire Department Batallion Chief Charlie Smith says there were no adults at home when crews arrived on the scene.

When flames broke out, a person inside was able to drop a 1-year-old child from the second story down to a neighbor who was trying to help the kids.

Smith told 21 News that 1-year-old was taken to the hospital with burns and smoke inhalation.

Another child, who officials say is 12, was also taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

Chief Smith said that they are still investigating however it appears that the fire began on the first floor when a mattress caught on fire.

The other five children were uninjured. Chief Smith was not able to identify the ages of the children.

This is a developing story. Check back to wfmj.com for updates as they become available.

