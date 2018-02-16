OSP: Girl thrown from moving van in Brookfield crash "fine"

Troopers say a seven-year-old girl who was thrown from a moving vehicle Thursday is a miracle.

"She completely fine," said Sergeant Robinson said. "It must be the best ejection we've ever seen."

Robinson told 21 News that the girl suffered only minor injuries, and is expected to make a full recovery.

That's after a crash Thursday evening involving two cars at the intersection of Bedford Road and Route 62.

Sgt. Robinson said that 29-year-old Melinda Hume was driving a Kia Sedona and failed to stop at the intersection. The Kia was then "t-boned" by a Ford Fusion driven by Carli Metze, 32, of Brookfield.

In addition to the 7-year-old who was thrown from the van, troopers say two others were also treated for minor injuries.

Hume was cited for failure to yield.

Neither Metze or a passenger in the Fusion were injured.