H.S. basketball scores (2/15/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. basketball scores (2/15/18)

Posted: Updated:

Boys' Basketball 

Campbell 50 Liberty 52 | Liberty, Dra Rushton has 1,010 career points. 


Girls' Basketball 

Mathews 44 Lordstown 50

Campbell 25 Windham 44 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms