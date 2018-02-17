H.S. basketball scores (2/16/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. basketball scores (2/16/18)

Posted: Updated:

Boys' Basketball 

Newton Falls 67 Waterloo 57

Springfield 78 Lisbon 55

Jackson-Milton 37 Crestview 65

Western Reserve 59 United 50 

Bristol 82 Western Reserve Academy 44

Canfield 60 Poland 75

Ursuline 53 Harding 65

Cardinal Mooney 54 Fitch 46

Liberty 75 Py Valley 70 

Howland 69 Niles 36 

First Love Academy 72 Kennedy Catholic 70 

East 34 Boardman 58 

Boys' Basketball District 10 Playoffs First Round 

Slippery Rock 42 Hickory 81

Farrell 45 Harborcreek 29

George Junior Republic 70 Warren, Pa. 54 

Lakeview, Pa. 61 Union City 30 

Maplewood, Pa. 38 Wilmington 80 

