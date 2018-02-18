Fire forces residents out of Warren duplex

A fire forced residents out of their Warren duplex early Sunday.

Fire crews were called to the duplex on Adelaide Avenue Southeast just before 4 am.

Everyone inside was able to make it out safely.

The fire chief tells 21 News he believes the building can be salvaged but both those living inside have to stay somewhere else at least for now.

The chief says it looks like the fire could have started on the second floor, but the cause is still under investigation.