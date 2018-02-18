Trumbull Democratic Party endorses surprise candidate

In an unexpected turn of events, the Trumbull Democratic Party voted to endorse a newcomer instead of an 11-year incumbent.

On Saturday, the party endorsed Lisha Pompili Baumiller over Frank Fuda for Trumbull County Commissioner.

"I give them 100% effort every day," Fuda said, "I'm in the office. I work every day. It's not like I just go there. I don't just show up for meetings, I'm in that office. I take all the phone calls and then the projects."

Baumiller, on the other hand, said she was pleasantly surprised with the endorsement.

"I definitely feel with campaigning and speaking with people, they are ready for a public servant," Baumiller said. "I believe I could bring my knowledge and experience and make the county proud."

The vote was close, with 91 of the committeepersons voting for Baumiller and 84 voting for Fuda.