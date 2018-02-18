Niles teen packs room with presidential memorabilia

It's Presidents' Day weekend, but one Niles teenager pretty much celebrates year-round. A room in his house contains one of the most unique collections in the Valley.

Four years ago, Mason St. Clair got a Ross Perot button. That's what started what's turned into a massive collection of presidential memorabilia.

"I always had an interest in history," said St. Clair. "Then it just kind of grew from there. Like, you can have a piece of history in your house."

Or in this case, many pieces of history. Over the last few years, Mason's hit up flea markets, antique stores, conventions, whatever it takes, collecting anything related to presidential races; some of it from as far back as the 1800's.

"I just got a 1924 John W. Davis pin. It was the last button that I needed to have one button for each candidate from every election since 1896," said St. Clair.

The collection kept growing and growing. He's around 7,000 individual pieces at this point. So many, he needed an entire room to display them all.

As you can see, the collection goes far beyond just buttons.

"After McKinley was assassinated, they (pointing to a small McKinley bust) were hung. I believe that's when they were made. But they were hung on the streets of Niles and Canton, and then after they were made into doorstops," said St. Clair.

Mason says he wants to be a history teacher someday. Makes sense, for a guy literally surrounded by history whenever he walks into the room.

"This poster of JFK was made after he was assassinated. I actually found it on November 22, which was 53 years to the day," said St. Clair. "He's kind of tricky to find because a lot of people that have them want to hang onto them."

Still, Mason finds a way. He's typically the only teenager at a lot of these political shows, but his collection is timeless. A big piece of our nation's history, right here in a spare bedroom in Niles.