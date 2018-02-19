Valley fish fry and other Lenten dining events 2018 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Valley fish fry and other Lenten dining events 2018

Here are the dining events for the 2018 Lenten season that have been submitted to 21 News.

If you would like your fish fry, pierogi sale or other Lenten food information listed here, please email the information to news@wfmj.com.

Please include the name of your organization, the type of offering, date and time, street address, cost as well as a phone contact for pre-order.

MAHONING COUNTY

St Christine, Youngstown
Fish Fry
3165 S Schenley Ave
Fridays 4pm - 8pm
Adults $12 Children $6 Extra Sides $2
Carry out call 330-259-4671

Valley Christian Schools Youngstown
Fish Fry
4401 Southern Blvd
Friday's 3:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Adults $10 and Children under 10, $6

St. Lucy's Italian Food Sale, Campbell
Italian Dinner Sale
Palermo Center, 394 Tenney Ave
Fridays Noon - 2 pm
Pasta/Faggioli $5.00/Quart
Pizza $9 
Bread $2
Rolls $2/Half Dozen 
Pre-order 330-755-2245.

Christ The Good Shepherd Campbell 
Pierogi Sale
633 Porter Ave
Fridays Noon - 1:30 pm 
Call 330-755-1316. 

Boy Scout Troop 71, Berlin Center
Fish Dinner
Western Reserve High School, 13850 West Akron-Canfield Rd
Friday, March 29th 4pm - 7pm
Adults $10, Kids 6-12 $6, Kids Under 5 Eat Free. 

Canfield Christian Church
Lenten breakfast
Wednesdays 6:30 am to 9:30 am
123 S. Broad St. Lenten breakfast
Free will offering supports the church.

Saint Christine Parish Center Youngstown
Fish Fry
Fridays 4 pm - 8 pm
3165 S. Schenley Ave, Youngstown
Adults $12, Children $6
330-792-3829 

St. Maron Parish Youngstown
Fish Fry
Fridays 3 pm - 7 pm
1555 S. Meridian Rd.
$10
330-792-2371 

St. Marks Orthodox Church Youngstown
Fish Fry
Friday 3 pm - 7 pm
3560 Logan Way 
$11
330-759-8383

Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church Youngstown
Serbian Memorial Hall
Fish Fry
Friday 3:30 pm - 7:30 pm
54 Laird Avenue
Adults $10, Children $6
330-792-1005

Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish Center Austintown
Fish fry
Fridays 4 pm - 7 pm
4490 Norquest Blvd.
$11 adults. $6 children
Pre-order 330-720-0650

St. Michael's Parish Canfield. 
Fish fry
Fridays, 4 pm - 7:30 pm
300 N. Broad St.
$12 Adults, $10 Seniors
Pre-order 330-533-3181

St. Stanislaus Kostka Youngstown
Pierogi sale
Fridays 8 am - 1 pm
430 Williamson Ave.
$6.50 dozen
Take out 330-747-3024

American Legion Post 737 Lake Milton
Fish fry
Fridays 3 pm - 7 pm
16465 Milton Ave.
$10.50
330-654-5630


Holy Trinity Ukrainian Youngstown
Pirohy Sale
Fridays 10 am - 2 pm
526 W Rayen Ave
$6.00 a dozen 
Call ahead 330-746-9528 

St. Ann's Sebring
Pirohy Sale
Fridays 11 am - 6:30 pm
323 S. 15th St
$7.50 a dozen
Take Out 330-938-9678

Saxon Club Youngstown
Fish Fry 
Wednesday & Friday 4 pm - 9 pm
710 S. Meridian Rd.
Take Out 330-792-7973 

Canfield Lions Club 
Fish Fry 
Friday 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
$12.00  
Take Out 330-533-0363 

St. Luke's Boardman
Fish Fry
Take out only
Friday 5 pm - 7 pm
5225 South Avenue
$10.00
Call Ahead 330-397-9293

Fire Station 21, Springfield
Fish Fry
Friday 4 pm - until sold out
3989 E. Middletown Rd
$10
330-542-3761

St. Nicholas Great Hall Struthers
Fish Fry
Fridays
764 Fifth St.
330-755-9819

 
Basilica and National Shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon North Jackson
Fish Fry
Friday 4 pm - 7 pm
2759 N Lipkey Rd, North Jackson
Adults $12, Children $6
330-538-3351

TRUMBULL COUNTY

St Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, Warren
Fish Fry
3223 Atlantic Street NE, Warren.
Fridays 4:30 pm - 7 pm

St Williams Church Warren
Fish Fry
Friday 4 pm - 7 pm
5411 Mahoning Ave, Warren
$10 adults, $10 takeout, $9 seniors, $5 children
330-847-8677

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Niles
Fish Fry
Friday 4 pm - 7 pm
381 Robbins Ave, Niles
Adults $10, Children $5
330-652-5825

St. Thomas the Apostle Parish Vienna
Fish Fry
Friday 3:30 pm - 7 pm
4453 Warren Sharon Rd
Adults $10, Children $5
330-394-2461

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish Warren
Pirohy Sale
February 23 & March 9
185 Laird Avenue NE
$5.50 dozen
Orders 330 393-0781

Weathersfield Fire Department
Fish Fry
Friday 5 pm - 7 pm
3588 Main St Mineral Ridge
Adults $10, Children $8

Newton Falls Athletic Booster
Fish Fry
Friday 4 pm - 7:30 pm
VFW, 433 Arlington Blvd, Newton Falls

St Patricks Church, Hubbard
Fish Fry
Friday 4 pm - 7 pm
357 N. Main St
Adult $10, Children $7, Shrimp $8
Call Ahead 330-534-4219

COLUMBIANA COUNTY

Lisbon VFW
Fish Fry
210 East Lincoln Way
Fridays 4:30pm - 7pm
330-424-7586

American Legion, Columbiana 
Fish Fry
Friday 4 pm - 7 pm
44403 Rt 14
$10.00
Take Out 330-482-9657 


Salineville  V.F.D. 
Fish Fry
Friday 5 pm - 7 pm
34 Washington St # 4, Salineville
Take Out 330-679-2256

Beaver Creek Sportsman Club
Fish Fry
Friday 4 pm - 7 pm
14480 Washingtonville Rd
Adults $11, Children $6
330-651-3887


Salem Eagles #316
Fish Fry
Fridays 4 pm - 7 pm
1884 N Ellsworth Ave
Fish $10, Chicken $8
 
Saxon Club Salem
Fish Fry
Friday 4 pm - 6 pm
1980 Newgarden Road (Route 9), Salem
$9
330-222-1770


MERCER COUNTY

Reynolds VFW
Fish Fry
115 Edgewood Drive, Greenville 
Fridays 10am - 2am
Carry out 724-646-2325

St Michael's Greenville
Fish Fry
Friday 4:30 pm - 7 pm
85 N High St, Greenville
$10 Adults, $7 children, $3 extra items
Take Out 724-588-7082


Immaculate Heart of Mary Church Mercer
Fish Fry
Friday 5 pm - 7 pm
100 Penn Ave.
Adults $10, Children $5
Take Out 724-662-2999

LAWRENCE COUNTY

VFW New Castle
Fish Fry
1820 East Washington Street
Fridays 5pm - 8pm
Dinners range $8 - $11
Carry out 724-658-8257

