Valley fish fry and other Lenten dining events 2018

MAHONING COUNTY

St Christine, Youngstown

Fish Fry

3165 S Schenley Ave

Fridays 4pm - 8pm

Adults $12 Children $6 Extra Sides $2

Carry out call 330-259-4671

Valley Christian Schools Youngstown

Fish Fry

4401 Southern Blvd

Friday's 3:30 pm - 6:30 pm

Adults $10 and Children under 10, $6

St. Lucy's Italian Food Sale, Campbell

Italian Dinner Sale

Palermo Center, 394 Tenney Ave

Fridays Noon - 2 pm

Pasta/Faggioli $5.00/Quart

Pizza $9

Bread $2

Rolls $2/Half Dozen

Pre-order 330-755-2245.

Christ The Good Shepherd Campbell

Pierogi Sale

633 Porter Ave

Fridays Noon - 1:30 pm

Call 330-755-1316.

Boy Scout Troop 71, Berlin Center

Fish Dinner

Western Reserve High School, 13850 West Akron-Canfield Rd

Friday, March 29th 4pm - 7pm

Adults $10, Kids 6-12 $6, Kids Under 5 Eat Free.

Canfield Christian Church

Lenten breakfast

Wednesdays 6:30 am to 9:30 am

123 S. Broad St. Lenten breakfast

Free will offering supports the church.

Saint Christine Parish Center Youngstown

Fish Fry

Fridays 4 pm - 8 pm

3165 S. Schenley Ave, Youngstown

Adults $12, Children $6

330-792-3829

St. Maron Parish Youngstown

Fish Fry

Fridays 3 pm - 7 pm

1555 S. Meridian Rd.

$10

330-792-2371

St. Marks Orthodox Church Youngstown

Fish Fry

Friday 3 pm - 7 pm

3560 Logan Way

$11

330-759-8383

Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church Youngstown

Serbian Memorial Hall

Fish Fry

Friday 3:30 pm - 7:30 pm

54 Laird Avenue

Adults $10, Children $6

330-792-1005

Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish Center Austintown

Fish fry

Fridays 4 pm - 7 pm

4490 Norquest Blvd.

$11 adults. $6 children

Pre-order 330-720-0650

St. Michael's Parish Canfield.

Fish fry

Fridays, 4 pm - 7:30 pm

300 N. Broad St.

$12 Adults, $10 Seniors

Pre-order 330-533-3181

St. Stanislaus Kostka Youngstown

Pierogi sale

Fridays 8 am - 1 pm

430 Williamson Ave.

$6.50 dozen

Take out 330-747-3024

American Legion Post 737 Lake Milton

Fish fry

Fridays 3 pm - 7 pm

16465 Milton Ave.

$10.50

330-654-5630



Holy Trinity Ukrainian Youngstown

Pirohy Sale

Fridays 10 am - 2 pm

526 W Rayen Ave

$6.00 a dozen

Call ahead 330-746-9528

St. Ann's Sebring

Pirohy Sale

Fridays 11 am - 6:30 pm

323 S. 15th St

$7.50 a dozen

Take Out 330-938-9678

Saxon Club Youngstown

Fish Fry

Wednesday & Friday 4 pm - 9 pm

710 S. Meridian Rd.

Take Out 330-792-7973

Canfield Lions Club

Fish Fry

Friday 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm

$12.00

Take Out 330-533-0363

St. Luke's Boardman

Fish Fry

Take out only

Friday 5 pm - 7 pm

5225 South Avenue

$10.00

Call Ahead 330-397-9293

Fire Station 21, Springfield

Fish Fry

Friday 4 pm - until sold out

3989 E. Middletown Rd

$10

330-542-3761

St. Nicholas Great Hall Struthers

Fish Fry

Fridays

764 Fifth St.

330-755-9819



Basilica and National Shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon North Jackson

Fish Fry

Friday 4 pm - 7 pm

2759 N Lipkey Rd, North Jackson

Adults $12, Children $6

330-538-3351

TRUMBULL COUNTY

St Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, Warren

Fish Fry

3223 Atlantic Street NE, Warren.

Fridays 4:30 pm - 7 pm

St Williams Church Warren

Fish Fry

Friday 4 pm - 7 pm

5411 Mahoning Ave, Warren

$10 adults, $10 takeout, $9 seniors, $5 children

330-847-8677

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Niles

Fish Fry

Friday 4 pm - 7 pm

381 Robbins Ave, Niles

Adults $10, Children $5

330-652-5825

St. Thomas the Apostle Parish Vienna

Fish Fry

Friday 3:30 pm - 7 pm

4453 Warren Sharon Rd

Adults $10, Children $5

330-394-2461

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish Warren

Pirohy Sale

February 23 & March 9

185 Laird Avenue NE

$5.50 dozen

Orders 330 393-0781

Weathersfield Fire Department

Fish Fry

Friday 5 pm - 7 pm

3588 Main St Mineral Ridge

Adults $10, Children $8

Newton Falls Athletic Booster

Fish Fry

Friday 4 pm - 7:30 pm

VFW, 433 Arlington Blvd, Newton Falls

St Patricks Church, Hubbard

Fish Fry

Friday 4 pm - 7 pm

357 N. Main St

Adult $10, Children $7, Shrimp $8

Call Ahead 330-534-4219

COLUMBIANA COUNTY

Lisbon VFW

Fish Fry

210 East Lincoln Way

Fridays 4:30pm - 7pm

330-424-7586

American Legion, Columbiana

Fish Fry

Friday 4 pm - 7 pm

44403 Rt 14

$10.00

Take Out 330-482-9657



Salineville V.F.D.

Fish Fry

Friday 5 pm - 7 pm

34 Washington St # 4, Salineville

Take Out 330-679-2256

Beaver Creek Sportsman Club

Fish Fry

Friday 4 pm - 7 pm

14480 Washingtonville Rd

Adults $11, Children $6

330-651-3887



Salem Eagles #316

Fish Fry

Fridays 4 pm - 7 pm

1884 N Ellsworth Ave

Fish $10, Chicken $8



Saxon Club Salem

Fish Fry

Friday 4 pm - 6 pm

1980 Newgarden Road (Route 9), Salem

$9

330-222-1770



MERCER COUNTY

Reynolds VFW

Fish Fry

115 Edgewood Drive, Greenville

Fridays 10am - 2am

Carry out 724-646-2325

St Michael's Greenville

Fish Fry

Friday 4:30 pm - 7 pm

85 N High St, Greenville

$10 Adults, $7 children, $3 extra items

Take Out 724-588-7082



Immaculate Heart of Mary Church Mercer

Fish Fry

Friday 5 pm - 7 pm

100 Penn Ave.

Adults $10, Children $5

Take Out 724-662-2999

LAWRENCE COUNTY

VFW New Castle

Fish Fry

1820 East Washington Street

Fridays 5pm - 8pm

Dinners range $8 - $11

Carry out 724-658-8257