Security experts mixed on concept of A.L.I.C.E. training

In the wake of the latest deadly school shootings in South Florida, the conversation continues on whether or not the current strategies used to keep students safe really work.

While many schools in the valley and across Northeast Ohio have adopted the A.L.I.C.E. Training method, many are still not on board.

"There is no evidence, no experience that shows that a classroom where kids have been taught to throw things and to attack gunmans has ever been deployed in a real life active shooter situation in a school, so we don't know if it works," Ken Trump said, president of National School Safety and Security Services in Cleveland.

Trump says the best practice that's been used since the 1999 Columbine shootings is lockdowns.

He says school shooters know they only have so much time to carry out their attack before they either decide to turn the gun on themselves or be confronted with law enforcement.

"If you try to go above and beyond that and start pushing file cabinets, doing all kinds of barricading, making a lot of noise, you're losing time, you're drawing attention to yourself for the shooter who himself has very little time," he said.

He also points out that staying put can also keep students from getting in the way of first responders.

Joe Hendry is a national trainer with the ALICE Training Institute based out of Medina. He says the method worked during an active school shooter situation just outside of Columbus a year ago at West Liberty-Salem High School.

A.L.I.C.E. training teaches students to engage a suspect, by throwing objects at them to possibly throw off their focus.

"It's impossible for individuals, and I don't care how highly trained they are, to focus on one thing at a time, but a lockdown drill gives them the ability to focus on one thing at a time, and actually what it does is it gathers everybody into one location to be killed," Hendry said.

The ALICE Training Institute has trained 4,000 schools with plans to go to more.

Hendry estimates nearly one quarter of all schools in the country are now using the A.L.I.C.E. training method.

While working as an intelligence liason officer with the Ohio Department of Homeland Security he researched active shooter training and concepts. He noticed most were killed while they were laying on the ground and it struck home with him.

"I just kept seeing lockdown drill after lockdown drill being run in the United States and large numbers of people being killed," he said.