Recent tax scam shows fraudulent refunds in victims accounts

A new tax season scam is putting fraudulent refunds into victims' bank accounts. What makes this recent scam so tricky is hackers are getting bank information directly from tax professionals, and fraudulently getting refunds that show up in the victims account.

So when the victim receives the the fake phone call, they will actually see excess money in their bank account.

Despite the fact that the unwarrented money in the bank account may cause alarm, Tax 29 owner Andrew Reigstand enourages clients not to give out information via phone.

"We tell our customers, if you get a call from the IRS, unsolicited, it's probably not the IRS", says Reigstand, "and don't give them any information".

Pamela Caron, owner of Mary Lewis tax service, says that any phone call from the IRS should raise red flags.

The IRS does not call anyone",she says, "So when you here some of those phone scams going around saying the IRS called.. saying [you] owe them money or the FBI is coming after [you]-those are all completely fraudulent. The IRS would never call you, they would send you something in the mail".

Along with being vigilant about scam phone calls, Lewis says it is also important to be aware of signs of stolen identity.

"If it says your tax for has already been filed, or your social security number has already been used, then that means someone has fraudulently gotten a hold of your information, and filed a tax return in your name", explains Lewis.

If you do receive a suspicious phone call do not give them your credit card, social security number, or bank account over the phone.

If you fear you may be victim of a scam or identity theft be sure to call the IRS at 1800-829-1040, or contact the local Youngstown branch.

