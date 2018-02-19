ODOT fills pothole that flattened several tires on I-680

Several cars ended up with flattened tires Monday night because of a large pothole on Interstate 680 in Youngstown.

Around 8 o'clock, police were on scene with six cars pulled off onto the shoulder of I-680, near Indianola Avenue.

Police had to place flares along the roadway to warn drivers of the large hole.

As of 9:30 p.m., a spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Transportation said the hole was being filled.