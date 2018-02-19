Mercer County offers concealed carry, active shooter situation courses

About 18-thousand people in Mercer County carry a concealed weapon. But unlike Ohio, Pennsylvania does not require permit holders to first take a course.

That's one reason why the county's Critical Incident Response Team offered a class Monday night covering firearm laws, as well as 'use of force' laws.

About 50 people were in attendance. The Sheriff encouraged gun carriers to think through some scenarios they may encounter, and plan ahead of time how they might want to respond. One example discussed was an active shooter situation.

"That specific scenario in itself we wanted people to think about that and think it through, make some personal decisions right off the bat, said Sheriff Gary Hartman. "Whether it's something they would get involved with, or something they would try to get them, themselves, their loved ones out of harm, maybe be a good witness versus being involved or being another casualty."

All week long Mercer County's Critical Incident Response Team will be holding different seminars.

A complete list can be found below:

Mercer County Critical Incident Response Team is pleased to announce that it will be hosting a public safety week. Various topics will be covered through the week dealing with the most related public safety topics that law enforcement officers are asked about. The courses will be taught by local experts currently in the law enforcement field. All proceeds benefit the Mercer County CIRT Team. All classes will be hosted at The Lakes at Jefferson 7271 W. market St. Mercer, PA 16137. The Mercer Area Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring this week long event. Pr-registration is not required but encouraged. Light refreshments will be provided.

February 19, 2018, 6pm Monday

- Introduction to firearm laws - This is a comprehensive guide to concealed carry regulations, firearms laws, and use of force.

February 20, 2018 6pm Tuesday

- Women only handgun familiarization - If you are looking to purchase a handgun or considering getting a CCW this class will be a great starting pace.

February 21, 2018 6 pm Wednesday

-Personal Self Defense (women only) - This is a building block class as an introduction to personal self-defense, situational awareness and avoiding and escaping physical conflict. This is open to all women age 13 years of age or older. A parent of guardian must accompany any juvenile under 18.

February 22, 2018 6 pm Thursday

- Active Shooter Response- This course is a guide to surviving a violent active shooter encounter. Students will learn situational awareness, formulating a family plan and formulating a small business plan. We will discuss cases that have happened across the United State and abroad and what you can do to survive a violent active shooter. A Las Vegas survivor will be present to speak about his families experience at the Law Vegas tragedy.

February 23, 2018 6 pm Friday

- Parent Guide to Social Media - This course will be taught by out local social media expert. This class is a must for any parents of a teen or pre-teen, to aid in understanding current social media issues with Facebook, Instagram, Snap Chat, etc.

Course cost is $10.00 pr class or $40.00 per person to per-register for all 5 classes. Questions can be emailed to ghartman@mcc.co.mercer.pa.us. Registration can be mailed to Mercer County Sheriff at 205 S. Erie Street Mercer PA 16137. 724-66-6135.