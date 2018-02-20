Police: Man run over at Austintown Sheetz during gift card transaction

A Youngstown couple already accused of going on shoplifting sprees in Canfield, Boardman and Neshannock Township are now charged in connection with a more violent crime in Austintown.

Twenty-eight-year-old Ashley Mock and her 26-year-old fiance Frankie Russo were booked into the Mahoning County jail after allegedly running over a man at the Sheetz gas station at Mahoning Avenue and Route 46.

The two allegedly agreed to meet the victim at the business to either buy or sell a gift card late Monday after contacting each other through a mobile classified ad app.

During the transaction, the victim was struck by a car. It also appears that the car damaged a curb near one of the gas pumps. The victim went to the hospital and police say he is expected to be okay.

Not long after the incident, Austintown and Youngstown police officers pulled over a silver Pontiac along southbound Interstate 680.

An Austintown police sergeant tells us that this stop was related to the incident at Sheetz.

Both Russo and Mock have been booked on charges of aggravated robbery and felonious assault.

Mock was also cited for failure to comply with the order of a police officer.

21 News first reported in January that Canfield police had arrested the couple for allegedly stealing 25 cases of Pepsi Cola from the Giant Eagle grocery store in Canfield.

Detectives say that on January 26 the two went into the Giant Eagle on Route 224 and stole so much Pepsi, cartons were falling out of the shopping carts as they were being wheeled out of the store.

Police looked at surveillance video and traced the couple's car to a home in Campbell where the arrested Russo and Mock on charges of theft.

The arrests led Boardman police to charge the two in connection with the theft of two cubes of Pepsi and two cubes of Mountain Dew from the Market Street Dollar General on January 4.

In addition, Neshannock Township Police in Lawrence County filed theft and conspiracy charges against Russo and Mock.

Police say the two stole Red Bull and Pepsi from the Neshannock Twp. Giant Eagle on January 28.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video estimate 40 cartons were taken, valued at around $560.

Russo and Mock were free from jail on bond when they were arrested Monday night..