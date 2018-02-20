N. Kentucky pulls away late, beats Youngstown St. 70-51

Drew Mc Donald had his 15th double-double of the season with 27 points and 12 rebounds to help Northern Kentucky beat Youngstown State 70-51 on Monday night.More >>
High school basketball scores from Friday, February 16, 2018.More >>
Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert says his son Nick survived eight hours of brain surgery.More >>
Cincinnati pitcher Jake Ehret has been suspended for the first 50 games of the season under baseball's minor league drug program following a second positive test for a drug of abuse.More >>
Kameron Chatman had his ninth double-double of the season with 26 points and 11 rebounds to help Detroit Mercy beat Youngstown State 94-84 on Friday night.More >>
Sean Couturier scored 1:52 into overtime to lift the Philadelphia Flyers to a 2-1 victory over the Blue Jackets on Friday night, ending an 11-game losing streak in Columbus.More >>
