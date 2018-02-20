Rollover crash blocks Poland Post Office driveway

Emergency crews spent a portion of the morning working to clean up a crash in front of the United States Post Office location on Route 224.

Shortly after 11 am police were called out after a Chevy Equinox rolled over in the entranceway to the Post Office.

21 News crews on the scene say it appears that the driver had to be cut from the Equinox.

A second car on the scene also appeared to have damage.

Although an ambulance was on the scene, police have not yet said whether anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back to wfmj.com for updates as they become available.

