Rollover crash blocks Poland Post Office driveway

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
POLAND, Ohio -

Emergency crews spent a portion of the morning working to clean up a crash in front of the United States Post Office location on Route 224. 

Shortly after 11 am police were called out after a Chevy Equinox rolled over in the entranceway to the Post Office. 

21 News crews on the scene say it appears that the driver had to be cut from the Equinox. 

A second car on the scene also appeared to have damage. 

Although an ambulance was on the scene, police have not yet said whether anyone was hurt. 

This is a developing story. Check back to wfmj.com for updates as they become available. 
 

