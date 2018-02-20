6 charged in stabbing of university student

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) - An eastern Pennsylvania college says six people have been charged in the stabbing last month of a student.

East Stroudsburg University said in a Facebook post Tuesday that state police have told officials that three of the suspects have been arrested. The university said none of those arrested are East Stroudsburg students.

Officials said a 19-year-old student was stabbed in the back and side Jan. 31 outside Shawnee Hall. Officials said he was leaving the gym when he was approached by a group of males and two females, words were exchanged and a fight began.

The Poconos area university said security measures, including frequent patrols of campus, will continue. Officials also plan a town hall meeting about campus crime featuring law enforcement authorities.

