6 charged in stabbing of university student

Shortly after 11 a.m. police were called out after a Chevy Equinox rolled over in the entrance way to the Post Office on Route 224.More >>
A prosecutor is asking that the suspect in the fatal shooting of two Ohio police officers be held without bail or bond as the potential death penalty case proceeds.More >>
A school official in Ohio says a middle school student apparently shot himself after bringing a gun to school.More >>
Acupuncture is increasingly being embraced by patients and doctors, sometimes as an alternative to the powerful painkillers behind the nation's opioid crisis.More >>
Tom Ridge says he flatlined three times during a November heart attack, and he's crediting health care workers for keeping him alive.More >>
A 20-year-old man accused of threatening a shooting at an Ohio high school has been charged with inducing panic and held on $50,000 bond.More >>
Authorities say a suspected stolen car fleeing police in a high-speed chase crashed into a tree in Cleveland, killing two people in the vehicle.More >>
Actor Michael Keaton is slated to give the commencement address at Ohio's Kent State University.More >>
An eastern Pennsylvania college says six people have been charged in the stabbing last month of a student.More >>
Amazon has announced plans to create another 125 technology jobs in Pittsburgh, more than doubling its current tech workforce in the city.More >>
One Pennsylvania resident has been called to perform his civic duty a few years earlier than expected.More >>
Police say a 46-year-old man has died in southwest Ohio after he was knocked backward off a bar's stage.More >>
Police say a gun-wielding Ohio pastor and two family members robbed a Sunday school teacher at their church.More >>
Police say a 5-year-old boy was accidentally stabbed in the chest by his 10-year-old brother in southwest Philadelphia.More >>
Authorities say a teenager has been arrested after an alleged threat of violence toward a Pennsylvania high school.More >>
