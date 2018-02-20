Stuck in an opioids crisis, officials turn to acupuncture

Obesity and high blood pressure may play a much greater role in sudden cardiac arrest among young people than previously thought, a new study suggests.More >>
Obesity and high blood pressure may play a much greater role in sudden cardiac arrest among young people than previously thought, a new study suggests.More >>
Can the adoring gaze of a dog or the comforting purr of a cat be helpful to people with mental illness? Absolutely, new research suggests.More >>
Can the adoring gaze of a dog or the comforting purr of a cat be helpful to people with mental illness? Absolutely, new research suggests.More >>
You already know that smoking causes lung cancer. But tobacco use can lead to other major health problems, too, experts warn.More >>
You already know that smoking causes lung cancer. But tobacco use can lead to other major health problems, too, experts warn.More >>
In what researchers call a first step toward personalized vaccines for a multitude of cancers, a vaccine made from stem cells protected mice from tumors.More >>
In what researchers call a first step toward personalized vaccines for a multitude of cancers, a vaccine made from stem cells protected mice from tumors.More >>
Flu continues to ravage the United States in one of the worst flu seasons in recent years. And the ineffectiveness of this year's flu vaccine is partly to blame.More >>
Flu continues to ravage the United States in one of the worst flu seasons in recent years. And the ineffectiveness of this year's flu vaccine is partly to blame.More >>
Many believe alcohol poses a greater danger to health than marijuana, a new study out of Oregon suggests.More >>
Many believe alcohol poses a greater danger to health than marijuana, a new study out of Oregon suggests.More >>
Schools across the country are issuing special report cards that assess a student's weight and health -- but parents often don't believe what they're seeing, a small study shows.More >>
Schools across the country are issuing special report cards that assess a student's weight and health -- but parents often don't believe what they're seeing, a small study shows.More >>
The first blood test to help diagnose a concussion has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.More >>
The first blood test to help diagnose a concussion has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.More >>
One of the main features of Obamacare -- providing insurance for adults under age 26 through their parents' health plan -- allowed many pregnant young women to obtain prenatal care, new research shows.More >>
One of the main features of Obamacare -- providing insurance for adults under age 26 through their parents' health plan -- allowed many pregnant young women to obtain prenatal care, new research shows.More >>
For young people with autism, the leap to adulthood can feel like jumping off a cliff, but researchers may be zeroing in on a safety net.More >>
For young people with autism, the leap to adulthood can feel like jumping off a cliff, but researchers may be zeroing in on a safety net.More >>