Hoerig requests case dismissal in death of husband

Claudia Hoerig was back in Trumbull County Court Tuesday for a pre-trial hearing.

Hoerig has asked Judge Andrew Logan to dismiss her case.

Our print partner the Vindicator reported this is based on the length of time it has taken to bring her to trial.

Hoerig, 53, is accused of shooting and killing her husband Air Force Major Karl Hoerig in March of 2007 inside their Newton Falls home.

She then fled to Brazil after her husband's death, and was extradicted to the U.S. 11 years later.

Many of Karl's family members were present for the hearing which only lasted a few minutes.

On Friday, her attorneys with the Ohio Public Defender's Office sought to have charges against her dismissed based on their interpretation of her rights to have a speedy trial, according to the Vindicator.

A hearing on the motion will take place on March 15th.

The result of that hearing could push back the April 16th trial date.