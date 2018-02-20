Alliance High School on lockdown after rumors of shooting surfac - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Alliance High School on lockdown after rumors of shooting surface

By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
ALLIANCE, Ohio -

Alliance police said everything should be back to normal for Alliance High School after rumors of a school shooting surfaced.

Police posted on their Facebook page the shooting was planned for 2 pm Tuesday.

However, police investigated and found no credible information to support the threat.

A strong police presence was at the area schools as a precaution and the high school was on lockdown.

