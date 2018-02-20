Great Groceries: Sausage and Orzo Soup - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Great Groceries: Sausage and Orzo Soup

Sausage and Orzo Soup

1 lb. Italian sausage
1/2 cup finely chopped onion
2 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 cup cooked quinoa
3 Tbsp. olive oil
3 carrots, chopped
5 cups beef broth 
1 bunch kale or escarole, chopped
1 cup orzo
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

In a large bowl, combine sausage, onion, garlic and quinoa. Roll into meatballs.

Heat oil over medium-high heat in large pot, add meatballs and sear until golden brown. Remove and set aside. Add carrots, sauté for 3 to 5 minutes, until tender.

Add beef broth and kale, bring to a boil, cover and reduce to simmer for 15 minutes. Add orzo and meatballs into pot and cook for another 12 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

