Great Groceries: Sausage and Orzo Soup

Sausage and Orzo Soup

1 lb. Italian sausage

1/2 cup finely chopped onion

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 cup cooked quinoa

3 Tbsp. olive oil

3 carrots, chopped

5 cups beef broth

1 bunch kale or escarole, chopped

1 cup orzo

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

In a large bowl, combine sausage, onion, garlic and quinoa. Roll into meatballs.

Heat oil over medium-high heat in large pot, add meatballs and sear until golden brown. Remove and set aside. Add carrots, sauté for 3 to 5 minutes, until tender.

Add beef broth and kale, bring to a boil, cover and reduce to simmer for 15 minutes. Add orzo and meatballs into pot and cook for another 12 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.