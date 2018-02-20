Warren rapper helps save drowning boy

A local rapper said it's a blessing he was in the right place at the right time after he helped save a little boy from drowning.

Tashawn Fambro, also known as "Murdah 1" is trained in CPR, but never thought that training would come into play.

"God put me in the right place at the right time. It's just a blessing," said Fambro.

It was Sunday morning, he was at the Residence Inn near the Eastwood Mall. He said several groups of kids were swimming when suddenly the fun took a turn for the worse.

A call to 911 said, "There's a little boy he went under the water in the pool."

While rescue crews were on their way, Fambro stepped in to help with CPR.

"Once I brought him back to life and felt the air and felt him breathing I knew there was hope then," said Fambro.

Fambro said he has since talked with the boys' family, and they said the five year-old is doing okay.

But, for Fambro there is a lesson he thinks everyone should learn.

"I used to laugh at CPR, you know the '1, and 2, and 3' but I would never laugh at CPR classes ever again," said Fambro. "You could be anywhere at any event and something could happen that fast, so CPR is big."

