Black History Month celebrated in Warren

Pennsylvania State Police said a 23-year-old woman is behind bars in Mercer County after allegedly assaulting two police officers at a traffic stop.More >>
In Warren Tuesday night, community members came together to finish up their celebrations for Black History Month.More >>
Acting Secretary of State Robert Torres said Tuesday the Department of State is taking necessary steps to implement the remedial congressional map released Monday by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.More >>
State Senators Sean J. O'Brien (D-Bazetta) and Joe Uecker (R-Miami Township) introduced legislation to encourage more people to participate in hunting and fishing in Ohio.More >>
The Blaire family of Hermitage said they are lucky to have their 9-month-old daughter, Caroline.More >>
A 20-year-old man accused of threatening a shooting at an Ohio high school has been charged with inducing panic and held on $50,000 bond.More >>
Authorities say a suspected stolen car fleeing police in a high-speed chase crashed into a tree in Cleveland, killing two people in the vehicle.More >>
Actor Michael Keaton is slated to give the commencement address at Ohio's Kent State University.More >>
An eastern Pennsylvania college says six people have been charged in the stabbing last month of a student.More >>
Amazon has announced plans to create another 125 technology jobs in Pittsburgh, more than doubling its current tech workforce in the city.More >>
One Pennsylvania resident has been called to perform his civic duty a few years earlier than expected.More >>
Police say a 46-year-old man has died in southwest Ohio after he was knocked backward off a bar's stage.More >>
Police say a gun-wielding Ohio pastor and two family members robbed a Sunday school teacher at their church.More >>
Police say a 5-year-old boy was accidentally stabbed in the chest by his 10-year-old brother in southwest Philadelphia.More >>
Authorities say a teenager has been arrested after an alleged threat of violence toward a Pennsylvania high school.More >>
