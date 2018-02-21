Black History Month celebrated in Warren

In Warren Tuesday night, community members came together to finish up their celebrations for Black History Month.

Vice President of the Heritage Center Helen Rucker said the event lasts two days with speakers and informative sessions.

Monday night's speaker was Fred Harris, the former safety service director, who spoke about migration with the dark and light parts of black history.

Mayor Doug Franklin spoke at Tuesday's event and delved deeper into the highlighting the timeline the early 1800's up until present day.

"I'm hoping that they take away about who we are as a community, the black community, and our impact on the city of Warren, why we came here, the people who came, what we did, why after arriving in Warren and how significant our presence has been in Warren," said Rucker.

Rucker added the Heritage Center explores all ethics groups in the city of Warren.

Organizers hope to bring more ethnic groups to the city in the future to tell their story as well.