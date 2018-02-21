State board sends congressional redistricting plan to ballot

First responders shut down part of Route 46 in Austintown early Wednesday after an accident that sent one person to the hospital.More >>
A lawsuit filed by some unsuccessful applicants to grow medical marijuana in Ohio claims state regulators failed to follow their own rules last year when they awarded provisional licenses for growing facilities.More >>
A proposal restructuring Ohio's process for drawing its congressional maps is headed to May's ballot.More >>
People are gathering in Youngstown today hoping to find guidance and solutions to the opioid epidemic that has been taking a sometimes deadly toll on Valley families.More >>
Fire destroyed a truckload of meat early Wednesday along Interstate 80 in Mercer County.More >>
A Pennsylvania community college has temporarily closed all of its campuses, citing a threat of violence.More >>
Police say they have arrested a 13-year-old for stabbing a school security officer in Ohio.More >>
An Ohio university has offered full four-year scholarships to the children of an Ohio officer fatally shot while responding to a 911 hang-up call.More >>
A 20-year-old man accused of threatening a shooting at an Ohio high school has been charged with inducing panic and held on $50,000 bond.More >>
Authorities say a suspected stolen car fleeing police in a high-speed chase crashed into a tree in Cleveland, killing two people in the vehicle.More >>
Actor Michael Keaton is slated to give the commencement address at Ohio's Kent State University.More >>
An eastern Pennsylvania college says six people have been charged in the stabbing last month of a student.More >>
Amazon has announced plans to create another 125 technology jobs in Pittsburgh, more than doubling its current tech workforce in the city.More >>
One Pennsylvania resident has been called to perform his civic duty a few years earlier than expected.More >>
Police say a 46-year-old man has died in southwest Ohio after he was knocked backward off a bar's stage.More >>
