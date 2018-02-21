Police: Niles McKinley student facing charges for alleged threat

Police say they expect to file charges against a student who allegedly made a threat at Niles McKinley High School.

Niles Police Captain John Marshall says the student was removed from the school on Tuesday after a student reported hearing the classmate make a threat.

Captain Marshall would not reveal the gender or age of the suspect, but would only say that it was not an upper classman.

In addition to charges against the student, Marshall says the school is following its own disciplinary procedures.

Marshall would not elaborate on the nature of the threat.

Police had an increased presence at the school Wednesday.

According to Marshall, assemblies were held at the school Wednesday to discuss with students what to do when they become aware of such threats.