Schiavoni introduces legislation to increase funding for school safety

Youngstown City Council approved a $1 million pipe replacement project during a meeting on Wednesday evening.More >>
Youngstown City School District students showed double-digit growth in winter 2018 test scores, compared to the same tests in fall of 2017.More >>
A Columbiana County man pleaded guilty in federal court after allegedly ramming his truck into the gates of Pittsburgh's FBI office.More >>
Gubernatorial candidate Joe Schiavoni introduced a new legislation on Tuesday to increase safety in schools.More >>
Five students were arrested on Wednesday at Alliance High School after police were notified the group had allegedly planned a school shooting.More >>
An 8-year-old Ohio boy who had an unloaded gun in his backpack has told police he brought the weapon to his elementary school because he thought another student was going to hurt him.More >>
A Pennsylvania community college has temporarily closed all of its campuses, citing a threat of violence.More >>
Police say they have arrested a 13-year-old for stabbing a school security officer in Ohio.More >>
An Ohio university has offered full four-year scholarships to the children of an Ohio officer fatally shot while responding to a 911 hang-up call.More >>
A 20-year-old man accused of threatening a shooting at an Ohio high school has been charged with inducing panic and held on $50,000 bond.More >>
Authorities say a suspected stolen car fleeing police in a high-speed chase crashed into a tree in Cleveland, killing two people in the vehicle.More >>
Actor Michael Keaton is slated to give the commencement address at Ohio's Kent State University.More >>
An eastern Pennsylvania college says six people have been charged in the stabbing last month of a student.More >>
Amazon has announced plans to create another 125 technology jobs in Pittsburgh, more than doubling its current tech workforce in the city.More >>
One Pennsylvania resident has been called to perform his civic duty a few years earlier than expected.More >>
