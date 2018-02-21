Schiavoni introduces legislation to increase funding for school safety

Gubernatorial candidate Joe Schiavoni introduced a new legislation on Tuesday to increase safety in schools.

"My office has been receiving heartbreaking emails and calls from kids who want us to do something to help them feel safe in school," said Schiavoni.

The legislation SB 258 would provide non-competitive grants to school districts to improve and increase school safety measures.

"We need to protect our children while we figure out the best way to end gun violence. I am hopeful that this time the administration and leadership will get behind this bill and help me push it through both chambers," Schiavoni said.

Officials say this legislation will provide flexibility within the school districts to use the funding as they see fit to address their individual safety needs.

Schiavoni says the grants are based on student population.

The grants are also non-competitive, so every school that needs additional resources will be able to get them through this fund.

Schiavoni says this is just the first step in a series of bills he plans to introduce that will address gun laws.

"I am setting up meetings with gun experts, educators and parents so we can do this the right way with meaningful legislation. These gun bills are going to be a main priority in my legislative office until we get something done. I want to hear from everyone who has an idea or research in this area," Schiavoni added.

This is a reintroduction of SB 126, which was introduced in the 130th General Assembly and then again as SB 90 in the 131st.

In both attempts, the legislation only received one hearing.