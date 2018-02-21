Five Alliance students arrested for allegedly planning a shooting

Five students were arrested on Wednesday at Alliance High School after police were notified the group had allegedly planned a school shooting.

Alliance Police say five 15-year-old students from the freshman class were overheard by other students discussing what sounded to be plans of a shooting at the school.

According to officials, those students were alarmed and immediately told administrators.

Captain John Jenkins says no immediate threat was found and the school did not have to go into lockdown.

After a brief investigation, Police say the students had been openly discussing the plan at a lunch table and were communicating with phone apps for several weeks.

Investigators were told by the group of students that the plan was a joke and they never intended to carry out the act.

Police say there is currently no evidence that any of the involved students had attempted to obtain weapons or prepared to act on the plan.

Captain Jenkins says the juveniles and five families cooperated with authorities during the investigation.

All five of the students have been charged with a misdemeanor count of making false alarms.

Police say the investigation is ongoing but they do not believe any other juveniles were involved.