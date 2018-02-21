Youngstown City Council approves $1 million pipe replacement

Youngstown City Council approved a $1 million pipe replacement project during a meeting on Wednesday evening.

Councilman Mike Ray says the pipe replacement is part of the Phelps Street Project that is currently underway.

Ray says the pipes need to be replaced due to the age of the infrastructure.

Phelps Street, between Federal and Commerce streets, will be closed for about another five months.

There is no word yet on any other pipe replacements throughout the city of Youngstown.

Ray says the infrastructure will be replaced on an as-needed basis.

Our print partner, The Vindicator reported the money for the project is coming from the wastewater fund.