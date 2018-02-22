Crews work overnight salting and patching Youngstown streets

While many of us were still sleeping, crews from the Youngstown Street Department were doing double duty.

As of 3:30 am Thursday, the city had had nine trucks out on the streets.

Some crews are getting ready for a return to winter weather while others are trying to fix the damage already done by the cold weather.

While seven of those trucks were loaded with salt in case temperatures drop to the point where road surfaces freeze, two trucks were loaded with a cold patch mixture to fill potholes.

According to the street department, one of the patching trucks is working downtown.

21 News spotted that truck on Front Street. It was accompanied by a truck filled with salt.

If the weather gets bad, the crew will be ready to stop patching and begin salting streets.

A street department official says there is a similar crew working to repair holes on Elm Street.

The remaining five trucks filled with salt and equipped with plows are patrolling each side of town, according to the street department.

They're paying special attention to ramps and bridges where ice tends to form.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana Counties until 1 pm today.

Weather experts expect snow and sleet with accumulations of up to one-half of an inch.

A light glaze could form on untreated road surfaces.