Pennsylvania congressional map battle lands in Supreme Court

By MARK SCOLFORO

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A request by Republican leaders in the Pennsylvania Legislature to stop a new congressional map from being implemented is now in the hands of the nation's highest court.

The filing made late Wednesday asks Justice Samuel Alito to intervene, saying the state Supreme Court overstepped its authority in imposing a new map.

More litigation may follow, as Republicans say they're considering a separate legal challenge in federal court in Harrisburg.

The state Supreme Court threw out a Republican-crafted map last month, saying the 2011 plan violates the state constitution's guarantee of free and equal elections.

The new map announced Monday is widely viewed as giving Democrats an edge as they seek to recapture enough U.S. House seats to reclaim the majority.

