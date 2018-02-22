No. 14 Ohio State women step closer to at least a title tie - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Kelsey Mitchell scored 22 points and No. 14 Ohio State defeated Northwestern 88-54 on Wednesday night, moving the Buckeyes closer to at least a share of the Big Ten regular-season championship.

If the Buckeyes (23-6, 12-3) win at home against Rutgers on Sunday they will finish in no worse than a tie for the title. They are a half-game ahead of Maryland (11-3) and 1½ in front of Nebraska (10-4), who each have two games left, including a matchup against each other in their regular-season finale.

Linnae Harper added 15 points and Stephanie Mavunga and Sierra Calhoun, the latter with four 3-pointers, 14 each for Ohio State, which shot 60 percent and made 8 of 17 3-point attempts.

Ohio State led by 15 after the first quarter and stayed ahead comfortably in double figures.

Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah had 23 points and 14 rebounds for the Wildcats (10-19, 3-12) for her 17th double-double this season, leaving her one short of tying the school record.

