Mahoning County spending $100,000 on pothole patch mix

Mahoning County has ordered more material to fill the potholes that have appeared on local roads this winter.

The county has ordered $100,000 worth of hot/cold patch, which County Engineer Pat Ginnetti says is better than the mixture his department has been making on its own.

Ginnetti says the higher quality, heated patching material wasn't available until now because the plant that makes it wasn't open until this week.

At $125 per ton, Ginnetti tells 21 News he's not sure how long the supply will last because it depends on how much damage has to be repaired on individual roads.

Ginnetti says the purchase is not unusual, adding that the county has to buy the material every year.