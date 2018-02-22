Report: Woman found hiding under Boardman hotel mattress had "fake crack"

Boardman Police say a woman is behind bars, after hiding from police and being found with what she reportedly called "fake crack".

According to a report, a concerned caller told officers on Tuesday night that they should go to the Boardman Inn on Market Street and check room #25 for 35-year-old Christal Frye.

The report says the caller told officers that they should check the room for drugs.

When officers arrived on scene they say they talked to the person who was renting room #25 who said that they wanted all of the drugs removed and reportedly gave police consent to search the room.

Officers say they entered the room and found several used needles on the bathroom sink.

It wasn't until officers lifted up the mattress that they found Frye, hiding between the mattress and the frame, according to the report.

Police say they searched Frye's purse and found several burnt spoons and tinfoil with a white substance in it.

According to police, Frye was read her Miranda rights and then told officers that the substance was "fake crack". The report says that an officer then conducted a field test on the substance, however, it came back negative for cocaine.

Frye was taken to the Mahoning County Jail where she is being held on charges of obstructing justice, drug paraphernalia, and drug abuse instruments.

