Niles students respond to backpack ban

By Matt Stone, Reporter
NILES, Ohio -

Following two different threats made in Niles schools recently, police and district leaders decided to ban backpacks.

Thursday was the first day for that ban and when high school students left the building for the day at 2:45pm many were seen carrying a lot of their books and other necessities.
There was also an increased police presence at the high school.  One student told 21 news there is usually just one police care present but on Thursday there were five.
Students we talked to had differing opinions on the ban.

Niles, Senior, Vincent Marchionte, said, "I don't mind it at all. I have my books in my locker and we have enough time to go to our lockers and it's for the safety of the students. I personally don't have a problem with it as long as we are all safe and getting an education."

"I don't really see the point in having us do this. They say the reason is a kid threatened to shoot up the school but honestly you don't need a backpack to hide a gun," said Junior, Ryan McCullough.

Police say there is no immediate danger to students. Both students accused of making the threats were suspended with a recommendation for expulsion.
Authorities haven't said when the backpack ban would be lifted.

