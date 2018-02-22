Rainy Weather For Friday, Parts of Weekend

Another wave of low pressure will produce rainy weather on Friday but at least temperatures will be on the mild side with highs in the 50s. We expect a break from the rain for parts of Friday night but yet another batch of moisture will push into our area Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon looks damp and not quite as balmy as Friday.

Temperatures will continue to rise Saturday night and heavy rain will be a possibility. Rainfall totals through Saturday evening are likely to be between 1-2 inches but another half-inch or more will be possible Saturday night and early Sunday. Sunday afternoon looks sunnier and warmer with a gusty wind.

The new work week will begin with abundant sunshine and mild temperatures. A cooler pattern is likely to take hold during the first part of March.