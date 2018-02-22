Newton Falls Police: Several charged with drug offenses in last week

Newton Falls Police say several people throughout the community have been charged with drug offenses.

Police say they stopped a vehicle Tuesday evening on State Route 5, where they reportedly found a quarter-pound of suspected marijuana.

According to reports, 18-year-old Tyler George of Leavittsburg and 18-year-old Logan Hutchinson of Warren taken into custody.

Newton Falls Police say they made a similar arrest on Monday near Warren Road and Columbia Avenue.

Officials say suspected drugs were found in 19-year-old Jackelyn Rae Schmidt's vehicle. Schmidt, from Newton Falls, was originally charged with a traffic violation.

Wednesday of last week, police arrested 37-year-old Roxanne Tewksbury of Newton Falls.

Tewksbury has been charged with having several different suspected illegal narcotics in her possession, according to Newton Falls Police.

Chief Gene Fixler says the department is resuming aggressive patrols aimed at reducing drugs and other crimes in the community.

"Eighteen overdoses last year, resulting in three deaths, were eighteen too many. We're striving to fight this epidemic coming into this community, and have begun our own programs to try to assist those addicted funded by a grant written by a member of the Police Department," said Chief Fixler.