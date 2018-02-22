Women charged with using counterfeit prescriptions at Niles Gian - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Women charged with using counterfeit prescriptions at Niles Giant Eagle

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Connect
NILES, Ohio -

Two women have been indicted for allegedly trying to fill counterfeit prescriptions at local pharmacies.

Police say 21-year-old Alexandria Delgado, of Indiana, and 23-year-old Betty Woodlock, of Chicago, Illinois, were arrested last month after police received calls from the Giant Eagle Pharmacy in Niles. 

The pharmacy called police after a Delgado went into the store, attempting to fill a prescription.

The pharmacy reportedly told police that they believed the prescription was a fake, due to information that had been issued in a bulletin from the corporate office. 

Police say they waited at the pharmacy for Delgado to pick up the prescriptions. 

The report states Delgado attempted to purchase cough syrup containing codeine and an antibiotic, at which point officers say they placed her under arrest. 

Police say Woodlock was sitting in a running car and watched Delgado get put into a police cruiser when she allegedly quickly drove off. 

Police say they pulled her over in the Family Video lot on North Main Street.

The report says that officers found several bottles of cough syrup with codeine in the car, along with prescriptions for cough syrup and antibiotics made out to different patients bearing the forged signature of a doctor, claiming to be "Dr. Gregory Zinni", and a list of local pharmacies written on hotel stationery. 

Delgado and Woodlock have both been charged with six counts of illegal processing of drug documents and two counts of deception to obtain dangerous drugs.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Indian partners hawk dinner talk with Trump Jr for $39,000

    Indian partners hawk dinner talk with Trump Jr for $39,000

    Friday, February 23 2018 3:27 AM EST2018-02-23 08:27:27 GMT
    (AP Photo). The eldest son of U.S. President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. , center, stands in front of Trump Towers after its inauguration in Pune, India, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Donald Trump Jr. said any talk that his family was profiting from his...(AP Photo). The eldest son of U.S. President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. , center, stands in front of Trump Towers after its inauguration in Pune, India, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Donald Trump Jr. said any talk that his family was profiting from his...
    Want an evening out with Donald Trump Jr.? Sorry, even if you have an extra $39,000 it's probably too late to buy a "conversation and dinner" with the eldest son of the American president as he visits India.More >>
    Want an evening out with Donald Trump Jr.? Sorry, even if you have an extra $39,000 it's probably too late to buy a "conversation and dinner" with the eldest son of the American president as he visits India.More >>

  • Florida executes inmate; Texas, Alabama executions halted

    Florida executes inmate; Texas, Alabama executions halted

    Friday, February 23 2018 1:59 AM EST2018-02-23 06:59:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/File). This photo combo shows death row immates, from left, Thomas Whitaker from Texas, Doyle Lee Hamm from Alabama, and Eric Scott Branch from Florida. Executions are set for Alabama, Texas and Florida for the same night. If they are carrie...(AP Photo/File). This photo combo shows death row immates, from left, Thomas Whitaker from Texas, Doyle Lee Hamm from Alabama, and Eric Scott Branch from Florida. Executions are set for Alabama, Texas and Florida for the same night. If they are carrie...
    Executions are set for Alabama, Texas and Florida for the same night.More >>
    Executions are set for Alabama, Texas and Florida for the same night.More >>

  • Book Trump? Interest groups press case at his properties

    Book Trump? Interest groups press case at his properties

    Friday, February 23 2018 12:30 AM EST2018-02-23 05:30:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2016, file photo, the Trump International Hotel in Washington. Special interests are holding meetings at properties owned by President Donald Trump, putting money in his pockets as they seek to inf...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2016, file photo, the Trump International Hotel in Washington. Special interests are holding meetings at properties owned by President Donald Trump, putting money in his pockets as they seek to inf...
    Quid pro Trump? Special interests are holding meetings at properties owned by President Trump, putting money in his pockets as they seek to influence his administration.More >>
    Quid pro Trump? Special interests are holding meetings at properties owned by President Trump, putting money in his pockets as they seek to influence his administration.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms