Women charged with using counterfeit prescriptions at Niles Giant Eagle

Officials say an Ohio man was killed while crossing a four-lane road in Florida on Friday. Authorities say he was struck by a car crossing U.S. 17 in Palatka.More >>
Youngstown police and emergency crews were still at the scene of a deadly crash early into Friday morning.More >>
Here are the dining events for the 2018 Lenten season that have been submitted to 21 News.More >>
Two women have been indicted for allegedly trying to fill counterfeit prescriptions at local pharmacies.More >>
A Mahoning County Grand Jury has indicted a woman who was allegedly in charge of caring for an elderly Alzheimer's patient.More >>
Police say a gunman opened fire on a van in Philadelphia, killing the 23-year-old driver and injuring five others.More >>
A Pennsylvania middle school canceled classes after a sleepwalking student was found inside the building.More >>
An 8-year-old Ohio boy who had an unloaded gun in his backpack has told police he brought the weapon to his elementary school because he thought another student was going to hurt him.More >>
A Pennsylvania community college has temporarily closed all of its campuses, citing a threat of violence.More >>
Police say they have arrested a 13-year-old for stabbing a school security officer in Ohio.More >>
An Ohio university has offered full four-year scholarships to the children of an Ohio officer fatally shot while responding to a 911 hang-up call.More >>
A 20-year-old man accused of threatening a shooting at an Ohio high school has been charged with inducing panic and held on $50,000 bond.More >>
Authorities say a suspected stolen car fleeing police in a high-speed chase crashed into a tree in Cleveland, killing two people in the vehicle.More >>
Actor Michael Keaton is slated to give the commencement address at Ohio's Kent State University.More >>
An eastern Pennsylvania college says six people have been charged in the stabbing last month of a student.More >>
