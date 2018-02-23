UPDATE: Victims in deadly 711 crash have been identified

The Austintown Growth Foundation inducted three people into the township's Hall of Fame on Thursday evening at Rachel's Restaurant.More >>
In 2016, Trumbull County crossed over from Democrat to Republican when they voted in President Donald Trump.More >>
The State Fire Marshal has ruled an explosion in Jackson Township accidental.More >>
Newton Falls police say several people throughout the community have been charged with drug offenses.More >>
Following two different threats made in Niles schools recently, police and district leaders decided to ban backpacks.More >>
A Pennsylvania woman who stole about $30,000 from Victoria's Secret through an online scam has been spared a prison term.More >>
A display of posters with silhouettes of bodies surrounded by crime scene tape depicting an Ohio high school's sports victories over its rivals has been removed from the school.More >>
Police say a gunman opened fire on a van in Philadelphia, killing the 23-year-old driver and injuring five others.More >>
A Pennsylvania middle school canceled classes after a sleepwalking student was found inside the building.More >>
An 8-year-old Ohio boy who had an unloaded gun in his backpack has told police he brought the weapon to his elementary school because he thought another student was going to hurt him.More >>
A Pennsylvania community college has temporarily closed all of its campuses, citing a threat of violence.More >>
Police say they have arrested a 13-year-old for stabbing a school security officer in Ohio.More >>
An Ohio university has offered full four-year scholarships to the children of an Ohio officer fatally shot while responding to a 911 hang-up call.More >>
A 20-year-old man accused of threatening a shooting at an Ohio high school has been charged with inducing panic and held on $50,000 bond.More >>
Authorities say a suspected stolen car fleeing police in a high-speed chase crashed into a tree in Cleveland, killing two people in the vehicle.More >>
