UPDATE: Victims in deadly 711 crash have been identified - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

UPDATE: Victims in deadly 711 crash have been identified

Posted: Updated:
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Officials have now identified the victims of a deadly crash that left two children and their uncle dead Friday morning. 

Police say the three victims, 32-year-old Cedrick Lyons and two children, Noreyion Bason, age 7, and Nialaisha Bason, age 5,  were riding in a GMC Envoy which collided with a semi truck on 7-11 Northbound in the area of Route 422.

The driver, Lyons' sister, survived, but Lyons and the two children were pronounced dead at the scene. 

Officials say the driver is currently in the hospital. 

Sources tell 21 News the SUV involved in the crash was going the wrong direction. 

Police are still investigating why the driver got on 711 in the wrong direction. 

Officials tell 21 News they are still investigating where along 7-11 the SUV entered the highway going the wrong direction- they say at this point they believe it may have been at Gypsy Lane, however, they are still searching for clues. 

At approximately 12:30 a.m. the crash shut down that area, and police say that portion of 7-11 NB was closed for approximately twelve hours while crews worked to remove steel beams that the semi had been carrying from the roadway. 

The driver of the semi truck was taken by ambulance to the hospital with minor injuries. 

Police are still trying to determine if speed, drugs or alcohol are a factor in the crash. 

This is a developing story. Check back to wfmj.com for updates. 

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • US doing little to combat Russia meddling in next elections

    US doing little to combat Russia meddling in next elections

    Friday, February 23 2018 1:49 PM EST2018-02-23 18:49:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2018, file photo, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats speaks at a Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on worldwide threats in Washington. The Russians are going to try it again...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2018, file photo, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats speaks at a Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on worldwide threats in Washington. The Russians are going to try it again...
    Even as elections near, US has done little to aggressively combat the kinds of Russian meddling that was recently unmasked in federal court.More >>
    Even as elections near, US has done little to aggressively combat the kinds of Russian meddling that was recently unmasked in federal court.More >>

  • Indian partners hawk dinner talk with Trump Jr for $39,000

    Indian partners hawk dinner talk with Trump Jr for $39,000

    Friday, February 23 2018 3:27 AM EST2018-02-23 08:27:27 GMT
    (AP Photo). The eldest son of U.S. President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. , center, stands in front of Trump Towers after its inauguration in Pune, India, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Donald Trump Jr. said any talk that his family was profiting from his...(AP Photo). The eldest son of U.S. President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. , center, stands in front of Trump Towers after its inauguration in Pune, India, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Donald Trump Jr. said any talk that his family was profiting from his...
    Want an evening out with Donald Trump Jr.? Sorry, even if you have an extra $39,000 it's probably too late to buy a "conversation and dinner" with the eldest son of the American president as he visits India.More >>
    Want an evening out with Donald Trump Jr.? Sorry, even if you have an extra $39,000 it's probably too late to buy a "conversation and dinner" with the eldest son of the American president as he visits India.More >>

  • Florida executes inmate; Texas, Alabama executions halted

    Florida executes inmate; Texas, Alabama executions halted

    Friday, February 23 2018 1:59 AM EST2018-02-23 06:59:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/File). This photo combo shows death row immates, from left, Thomas Whitaker from Texas, Doyle Lee Hamm from Alabama, and Eric Scott Branch from Florida. Executions are set for Alabama, Texas and Florida for the same night. If they are carrie...(AP Photo/File). This photo combo shows death row immates, from left, Thomas Whitaker from Texas, Doyle Lee Hamm from Alabama, and Eric Scott Branch from Florida. Executions are set for Alabama, Texas and Florida for the same night. If they are carrie...
    Executions are set for Alabama, Texas and Florida for the same night.More >>
    Executions are set for Alabama, Texas and Florida for the same night.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms