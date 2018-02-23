Fire destroys three vehicles at Weathersfield Township truck stop

Fire officials are investigating after flames consumed a semi truck and two other vehicles early Friday morning at a Weathersfield Township truck stop.

Fire crews from Weathersfield were called out to the Petro Stopping Center off of Salt Springs Road around 12:15 am.

They found three vehicles -- including one semi truck -- on fire. No reports on any injuries involving these fires, but call logs from Trumbull County Dispatch indicate that one truck driver lost everything in the blaze. His truck was destroyed and he lost his wallet and even his shoes in the fire. The Red Cross was called in to assist him.

Weathersfield crews were able to put out the flames within a little more than an hour's time, but the semi and two other vehicles were ruined. Trumbull County's Hazmat team was also called out to the scene to clean up about 400 gallons of diesel fuel that had spilled into the parking lot from the vehicles involved in the fire. The EPA was also notified of the spill.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.