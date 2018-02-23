Man fatally shot in fight with other man in Walgreens store

GROVE CITY, Ohio (AP) - Police say two men got into a fight inside a Walgreens in Ohio that ended with one man fatally shot.

Grove City police say 46-year-old David A. Wells was fighting with another man in the store Friday when the other man produced a gun and allegedly shot Wells. Police say Wells was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Sgt. Chris White told WCMH-TV in Columbus that police weren't sure how the fight began. But White says the fight ended when the men began rolling around on the floor and Wells was shot around noon.

The suspect who had the gun was in custody Friday, but no charges were immediately filed. Authorities said the relationship between the men was unclear.

Grove City is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) southwest of Columbus.

