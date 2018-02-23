East High hosts anti bullying event

A group of East High School students held an anti-bullying event on Friday afternoon.

Students created shirts and bracelets with anti-bullying messages on them. They also played games and ate snacks together.

"The bullying needs to stop," said 10th grader Santajah Douglass.

The East High Intervention Specialist said social media can also cause students to harm themselves or others.

"Students are killing themselves because of cyberbullying," said Jeanne Constantino, Intervention Specialist.

They also discussed how parents and teachers should talk to students about the use of social media.